Game of Thrones: Not Bran Stark; Here are five characters who deserved to win the Iron Throne instead

While Drogon destroyed the Iron Throne in the series finale of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark was declared King of the Six Kingdoms. However, here are five other characters who deserved to win the Iron Throne instead.

In 10 days, we're going to be celebrating a year since the series finale of, one the most iconic shows in television history, Game of Thrones. It was a bittersweet moment for fans as they had to say goodbye to the series after eight seasons, which spanned over a decade. Game of Thrones changed television forever and provided content that will be talked about forever and ever. However, Game of Thrones Season 8 was heavily criticised by fans, who felt cheated by the storytelling and character arcs of favourites like Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the end, we see Drogon destroying the Iron Throne due to sheer anger for his mother's death, at the hands of her lover, Jon Snow. The same Iron Throne that had the characters fight each other tooth and nail with bloodshed at every nook and corner. However, due to Tyrion's interference, it was decided that Bran Stark aka The Three-Eyed Raven would be named the King of the Seven Kingdoms while Sansa Stark was declared the Queen in the North. Game of Thrones fans were furious over the endgame as they thought there were more deserved candidates for the throne.

Instead of Bran Stark, here are five characters who we feel deserved the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones:

Jon Snow

After being an outsider all his life, Jon Snow finally came into his own as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch and proved why he is such a loyal leader who deserves the Iron Throne, simply because he is a good person at heart. Moreover, Jon was also a hot favourite for many, especially when his actual parentage was revealed, which would make him the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, not Daenerys Targaryen. However, towards the series finale, we saw Snow being exiled back to The Wall to live a lonely life, something fans definitely did not want for him.

Daenerys Targaryen

Another hot favourite to win the Iron Throne was Daenerys Targaryen. The first few seasons showed how Dany was different from her ancestors and cared about the slaves, unlike past rulers. Steadily enough, her worth came to be known by the rest of the kingdoms as they saw her for what she truly was; a viable threat who could actually be victorious because she worked for it and deserves it. Hence, to see her transform into the Mad Queen in a mere few episodes almost felt dishonest to Dany's character arc.

Cersei Lannister

A female character who changed the way we look at women in antagonist roles is Cersei Lannister. With every season, Cersei proved her worth amidst the many powerful and egomaniacal men she had to endure to finally win the Iron Throne and become the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. If we had to choose between Bran Stark becoming King or Cersei remaining Queen, honestly we'd choose the latter. Why? Because with the Lannisters, it's always fun! And let's not even get into debating the ending given to her and Jaime Lannister!

Tyrion Lannister

Barring Season 8; you may have your favourite Game of Thrones character but everyone can unanimously agree that there is no way you don't love Tyrion Lannister. It's just not possible to hate that man. Just like Cersei, over time, Tyrion had proved time and again why he was intellectually ahead of the game and proved to be a valuable asset to Dany as the Hand of The Queen. However, the final season didn't see Tyrion at his finest and rather as someone scared. While we would have loved to see Tyrion on the Iron Throne, Season 8 had other plans.

Robb Stark

Yes, we know, Robb Stark tragically passed away at the wedding that shall never be named. But, for someone to be able to instill fear in a cunning, fearsome man like Tywin Lannister at the age of 21, Robb proved why he was the rightful candidate for the Iron Throne. A strong mind with a kind heart. However, as the saying went, "Love is the death of duty," Stark's kind heart led to his unfortunate death that haunts us to this day.

Which character do you think deserved to win the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones? Or do you feel Bran Stark was the deserved King of the Six Kingdoms? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

