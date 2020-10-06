Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine crowned as King Viserys Targaryen in the spinoff

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ropes in one of the lead stars. The Outsider star Paddy Considine has brought on board to play King Viserys Targaryen.

Forget the winter, the dragons are coming and they have found their king! Almost a year after HBO announced House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the network has now revealed one of the leading men of the show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that The Outsider star Paddy Considine has been roped in to play one of the key roles on the show. Considine has been brought on board to essay the role of King Viserys Targaryen.

As per the publication, he is chosen by "the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal." The character is described as a "warm, kind and decent man" who wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But we all know, good men do not mean great kings now!

The House of the Dragon will tell the tale of House Targaryen and is based on the Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The prequel is set to take place over 300 years before the Lannisters marched to Winterfell and set the ball rolling for the Game of Thrones series as we know it. The 10-episode House of the Dragon series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal. The latter is also set to pen the script with Sara Lee Hess.

As for Considine, he has also starred in The Third Day, Journeyman, Peaky Blinders, Hot Fuzz, Dead Man's Shoes, In America and The Ferryman. The series is expected to premiere in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

