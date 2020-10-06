  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine crowned as King Viserys Targaryen in the spinoff

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ropes in one of the lead stars. The Outsider star Paddy Considine has brought on board to play King Viserys Targaryen.
15264 reads Mumbai
Paddy Considine stars in Game of Thrones Prequel House of the DragonGame of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine crowned as King Viserys Targaryen in the spinoff
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Forget the winter, the dragons are coming and they have found their king! Almost a year after HBO announced House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the network has now revealed one of the leading men of the show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that The Outsider star Paddy Considine has been roped in to play one of the key roles on the show. Considine has been brought on board to essay the role of King Viserys Targaryen. 

As per the publication, he is chosen by "the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal." The character is described as a "warm, kind and decent man" who wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But we all know, good men do not mean great kings now! 

The House of the Dragon will tell the tale of House Targaryen and is based on the Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The prequel is set to take place over 300 years before the Lannisters marched to Winterfell and set the ball rolling for the Game of Thrones series as we know it. The 10-episode House of the Dragon series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal. The latter is also set to pen the script with Sara Lee Hess. 

As for Considine, he has also starred in The Third Day, Journeyman, Peaky Blinders, Hot Fuzz, Dead Man's Shoes, In America and The Ferryman. The series is expected to premiere in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts cancelled; Replaced by another one called House of Dragon

Credits :The Hollywood ReporterGetty Images

You may like these
House of the Dragon: Casting for Game of Thrones prequel based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood has begun
PHOTOS: After Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson welcomed firstborn with Kelsey Henson
Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child
Game of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the show
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on why he doesn't want to play 'heroic' characters like Jon Snow ever again
Diana Rigg Passes Away: Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, more remember Queen of Westeros

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement