Game of Thrones: Sansa's coronation to Arya killing The Night King; Season 8 scenes that salvaged the finale

While Game of Thrones fans are still trying to disregard Season 8 completely, there were certain sequences in the final season that left all of us in an emotional mess. We choose five such memorable scenes that helped to salvage the finale.

*SPOILER ALERT* It's hard to believe that it's been a year since the series finale of one of the most iconic shows in television history; Game of Thrones. While the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss series changed the landscape of the small screen, the final season was torn apart by loyal fans who felt cheated with how things ended for their favourite characters. While fans were disappointed with Bran Stark becoming the King of the Six Kingdoms, it was the arcs of key players like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister that was the most remorseful.

But, that's not to say that Game of Thrones Season 8 didn't have its fair share of memorable moments that fans will remember every time the series is discussed amongst their friends. Whether it be Florence + the Machine's haunting track, Jenny of Oldstones, giving us a summary of what made Game of Thrones so special or even Daenerys' epic entrance with Drogon's wings encompassing her post winning The Last War, there were indeed some iconic moments that made fans happy and helped salvage the finale. There was also the reunion between Jon Snow and his loyal pet, Ghost, that had fans cheering out loud while one couldn't get over the reunion between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, whose unforgettable incident in season 1 is what kickstarted Game of Thrones in the first place.

Let's look at the five most memorable scenes from Game of Thrones Season 8 which fans truly loved below:

Brienne of Tarth's knighthood:

One of the most emotionally stirring sequences takes place just before the Battle of Winterfell when Brienne of Tarth is gloriously knighted by Jaime Lannister in the midst of her disciple, Pordrick. "In the name of the Warrior, I charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, I charge you to be just. In the name of the Mother, I charge you to defend the innocent. Arise, Brienne of Tarth, a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," says Jaime with such wishful admiration that you can't help but cry with joy over Brienne's million-dollar smile after being knighted.

Sansa Stark's 'Queen in the North' coronation:

While we're still scratching our heads over Bran Stark becoming King of the Six Kingdoms, one character arc that saw a satisfactory ending in Game of Thrones was the one for Sansa Stark. For someone who went through as many trials and tribulations as Sansa, to see her as the rightful Queen in the North, paying homage to the Stark family even with her gown and crown, was a delightful scene to witness for fans.

Arya kills The Night King:

Yes, would we have wanted Jon Snow to do the deed after all that he went through? Hell yes! But did we hate the fact that it was Arya who ended up killing The Night King? A big no! In what was a sequence that left us gasping for air and screaming our lungs out, Arya's swift motion in killing The Night King left us elated.

Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister's final conversation:

One of the most cherished equations on Game of Thrones is the one shared between the Lannister brothers; Tyrion and Jaime. When Jaime flees Winterfell to rescue his sister and lover, Cersei Lannister, he's captured by Daenerys Targaryen's army. In his final attempt to help his brother out, Tyrion comes to Jaime's rescue as they share a final goodbye. "You were the only one who didn’t treat me like a monster. You were all I had," Tyrion tearfully tells his big brother while the siblings share a parting hug that had all of us ugly crying like Tyrion.

Theon Greyjoy's noble death:

The Battle of Winterfell has been universally criticised for not living up to the fans' expectations but if there was one death that deeply affected the fans, it was Theon Greyjoy. The latter seasons saw Theon on a retribution spree and to see Bran say that Theon was "a good man" was the final breath of relief the character needed before he sacrificed himself for the Stark family. Oh, if only Robb Stark could have the new Theon Greyjoy.

