Game of Thrones star DeObia Oparei all set to star alongside Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’

‘The Gray Man’ is certainly one of the most exciting projects of recent times as it pits superstars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans against each other in a globe-trotting thriller being mounted on an epic scale. For the directors behind ‘Avengers Endgame’, the sky is the limit and nothing but true spectacle in nature would suffice not only their creativity but the fans’ expectations. Recently they released a humble budgeted story-driven tale of an army veteran turned drug addict called ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland and perhaps it did not meet with the desired response. The Gray Man is being made for a major OTT platform and has added a new member to the star cast.

Game of Thrones actor DeObia joins the ensemble cast of the big-budget Netflix thriller that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, and Eme Ikwuakor. The Gray Man has a tremendously exciting plot based on the formula of two morally conflicted men chasing each other around the globe. An ex-CIA operative called Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling is hunted by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) who is a former member of Gentry’s CIA operative before he went rogue. The film is based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name which came out to spectacular reviews in 2009.

The film is expected to be a franchise for the OTT platform with Ryan Gosling’s character being carried forward for future installments. The Gray Man has also cast Indian superstar Dhanush as one of the key characters. The film is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

