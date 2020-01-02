Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke celebrated her New Year in India? Find Out

A few months after she was spotted in India with Kit Harington's wife Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reportedly returned to India to ring in 2020 with her mother.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke seems to love India a lot. Last year, the actress travelled to the country after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. She was accompanied by her Game of Thrones co-star aka Kit Harington's wife Rose Leslie. The actresses were in Uttrakhand during their stay. Now, as per a paparazzi, Emilia rang in the New Year in India. For her reported second trip to India, the actress chose to unwind and welcome 2020 in Jaipur.

A photo shared by Viral Bhayani claims that Emilia was spotted at the Jaipur airport. Emilia's face is not visible in the picture. However, the paparazzi claims Emilia was in the country with her mother. "#gameofthrones actress #emiliaclarke snapped by @shreyaanbathla at the Jaipur airport. She was snapped with her mom as she boarded a Air Asia flight to Delhi. This will be her second trip to India as she had earlier been here and had shared her images from her trip on her Instagram handle @emilia_clarke . But she enjoys the simplicity and not a very lavish or luxurious stay on the basis of the pictures she has posted," he captioned the picture.

Emilia was in India back in August. The actress took to her Instagram to share her experience of visiting the country. The actress was seen participating in traditional prayers by the ghats, getting mobbed by monkeys and unwinding with Leslie. "NAMASKAR India," she wrote in the caption with her photos from her Indian vacay. "NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."

