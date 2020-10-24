Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke jumps out of a plane for 34th birthday: Who says you can only fly dragons?

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, i.e. October 23, 2020, and took to her Instagram page to reveal that she jumped out of a plane to celebrate her special day.

Emilia Clarke turned a year older yesterday, i.e. October 23, 2020. Last year, all of us remembered how the actress' 33rd birthday was celebrated in the midst of her Game of Thrones co-stars and close friends Kit Harington and Jason Momoa. This year, Clarke had a very different kind of birthday in mind: to jump out of a plane!

And, that's exactly what the Mother of Dragons did as she took to Instagram to share snaps post her thrilling jump off the plane. The ecstatic look of joy on Emilia's clearly expressive face, along with her mother and brother, while still adorning the flying uniform almost makes us want to jump out of a plane as well. Moreover, it was her caption that would make Daenerys Targaryen fans very nostalgic for their Queen. "Who says you can only fly dragons," Clarke quipped as one of her many long IG hashtags that won millions of hearts all over the world.

Check out Emilia Clarke being a daredevil on her 34th birthday below:

Emilia wrote her caption as, "What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what. #whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? #freeeeeeeeeefaaaalllliiiinnnggggg #myfacialexpressionstellyouallyouneedtoknow #mymothermyhero #birthdaybluestakeapunch Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!"

We adore this human being and how! Belated Happy Birthday, Emilia Clarke!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Emila Clarke: When Game of Thrones star had a 'How you doin' moment with Friends' Matt LeBlanc

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who shares the same birthday with Emilia, couldn't help but troll her by tweeting, "So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations!"

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×