Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke REVEALS she's missing 'quite a bit' of brain after surviving two aneurysms

In her recent chat with BBC Sunday Morning, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen opened up about suffering through two terrifying aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 while filming her super hit HBO series. During the interview, Clarke shockingly revealed that parts of her brain were missing due to the surgeries and the actress remarked how grateful she was for her restored health.

The actress shared, "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions." Clarke continued and explained how her condition was deadly and her recovery was nothing short of a miracle, "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that," said the actress. The 35-year-old actress added how after seeing a scan of her brain she found out parts of her brain were missing, "There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh," per Metro UK.

She explained her medical condition, "Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone." The actress told the outlet that even after her strenuous journey, her memory is intact and going through lines for her latest play without missing a beat is absolutely possible. Emilia first started feeling discomfort in 2011, right after GOT season 1 was wrapped. She confessed that while filming season 2, "every day I thought I was going to die."

