Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on why he doesn't want to play 'heroic' characters like Jon Snow ever again

In a recent interview, Kit Harington spoke candidly about how his mother brought him up in a "gender fluid" environment and why he doesn't want to play characters like Game of Thrones' Jon Snow ever again.

Kit Harington's life changed for the better when he was cast as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones and the rest as they say, is history! After eight seasons, the British actor said goodbye to the beloved character for good and has since embarked on a different journey as an actor. Whether it be bagging the role of Black Knight in The Eternals or even his recent guest appearance in Criminal UK Season 2.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph via Just Jared, Harington spoke candidly about why he doesn't want to play characters like Jon Snow ever again. Kit explained that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage which is stemmed from World War ll, passed down from grandfather to father to son. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play any more," the 33-year-old actor revealed while adding that Jon Snow is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of.

Moreover, Harington confessed to The Telegraph that his mother and playwright Deborah Jane Catesby brought him up in a "gender fluid" environment. When Kit would ask for a Mighty Max, his mother would buy him a Polly Pocket. If he asked for an Action Man, he would get a doll, which he felt was very "gender fluid" from the word go and he went with it.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: Kit Harington was informed during Season 3 that Jon Snow was going to kill The Night King?

What do you have to say about Kit Harington's remarks? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×