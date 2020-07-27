  1. Home
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child; Couple names her Willa Jonas

Sophie Turner gave birth to the newest Jonas family addition this week with husband Joe Jonas. The couple welcomed their baby girl in LA, and have picked out the name Willa for her. Scroll down for details.
July 27, 2020
Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who just welcomed their daughter Willa Jonas to the world. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and her 30-year-old Jonas Brothers musician husband reportedly welcomed their newborn on Wednesday (July 22) at a hospital in Los Angeles, as per TMZ. Just a few days before giving birth, Joe and Sophie were seen out and about in Los Angeles together with their families, shopping for baby strollers for the upcoming arrival of their baby girl. 

 

Previously, when their baby news was leaked in February 2020, Just Jared reported that Sophie and Joe wanted to keep it as quiet as possible. “The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” Just Jared's source said at the time. A second insider added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

 

At the four-month mark of Sophie's pregnancy, an E! News sources said Sophie and Joe are “extremely excited,” adding that “everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.” 

 

For now, these are all the details we have about the new-parents and Willa Jonas; but stay tuned to find out more. 

 

ALSO READ: Here's how soon to be parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spent Father's Day

