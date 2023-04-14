Games of Thrones spin-off- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gets green light; Know date, plot, cast and more

At Warner Bros.'s discovery news conference, the company announced that it has given the go-ahead for a new Game of Thrones prequel named "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight", which will capture the attention of every GOT viewer.

About the new spin-off:

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is based on the "Dunk and Egg" novellas by George R.R. Martin. The story will take place in Westeros and chronicle the exploits of a teenage squire called Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) and a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk). Egg will one day succeed as king, while Dunk will serve as the Kingsguard's future Lord Commander.

The spinoff takes place while the Targaryen family is still in control of the Iron Throne, approximately 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." The setting is the same as that of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Since George R.R. Martin mentioned the spinoff in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016, fans of the Dunk and Egg stories have waited years to learn more about the series. In 2020, there were further speculations about the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" series.

Although a premiere date hasn't been set, the series will eventually make its debut on Max, WBD's new streaming platform.

When will it be releasing?

Although the conference premiere date hasn't been set, the series will eventually make its debut on Max, WBD's new streaming platform, and might be ready to watch by the end of 2023 or at the start of 2024.

Conclusive wrap-up mention of the new spin-off that was announced

In addition to "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," WBD also revealed several additional intriguing spinoffs from well-liked IP. This includes a Harry Potter series, "The Penguin," a Batman spinoff series, "The Conjuring"-based drama, "The Big Bang Theory-based comedy," and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where to watch 8 Best Harry Potter movies: Ranked best to worst