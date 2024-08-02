Garden State Ending Explained: Did Andrew Return To LA Or Stayed In New Jersey, Find It Out

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since Zach Braff released his directorial debut. Yes, the 2004 indie cult classic Garden State. The film is still very famous and holds an impressive 86% rating on Rotton Tomatoes. Garden State tells the story of a young man, Andrew Largeman, who returns to his New Jersey hometown after nearly a decade.

Andrew, played by Zach Braff, reconnects with old friends, revisits his past, and more. Most importantly, he meets a quirky girl named Sam who changes his perspective on life. But, the ending was a bit unclear, about Andrew’s life. The ending left many wondering whether Andrew should return to his sad life in Los Angeles or choose a different path. Let’s take a closer look at some of the details that give clarity about Garden State’s ending.

Andrew returns to New Jersey

Andrew Largeman, often called Large, living in Los Angeles, returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral after nearly a decade. This trip forces him to face his past. He reconnects with old friends and starts having a lot of fun. Soon, he realized that all this was missing from his medication-addled life in LA. He also confronts his estranged father, Gideon, played by Ian Holm.

Andrew meets Sam and the start of change

Upon his return, Andrew also meets Sam, a compulsive liar. Sam likes him a lot but along with that she also struggles to figure out her life. Natalie Portman plays the role of Sam. As Andrew spends time with Sam and his friends, he begins to see life from a new perspective. Their connection sparks something in Andrew, making him realize the depth of his numbness from years of medication.

He starts attending parties, revisits familiar places, and confronts issues with his estranged father. He starts having fun and realizes that all this is not present in LA. Sam brings a lot of color and spontaneity to Andrew’s life.

Andrew decides to return to Los Angeles

Well, towards the end of the movie, Andrew decides to return to Los Angeles. He believes he needs to “figure himself out” and “land on his own feet” before he can commit to a relationship with Sam. At the airport, he tells Sam that it’s not a goodbye and that he will return.

He explains to Sam, saying, “I'm worried that if I don't go figure myself out if I don't go land on my own two feet, then I'm just gonna f*ck this whole thing up, and this is too important.”

The decision at the airport

However, as Andrew sits on the plane, ready for takeoff, he realizes that leaving is not the answer. He understands that he should not lose his newfound clarity and feelings. The next moment shows him finding Sam at a payphone booth crying. Andrew realizes that his love for Sam is the one thing he is sure about in his life.

He tells her, “I think that's the only thing I've ever been really sure of in my entire life. And I'm really messed up right now, and I've got a lot of stuff to work out, but I don't want to waste any more of my life without you in it, OK?”

Confronting the old demons

Throughout the movie, Andrew feels guilty about his mother's accident that caused her to become paraplegic. His father has been giving him strong medications since he was a child, making him feel numb to his emotions. But Gideon now believes that Andrew needs to forgive himself to heal.

During a conversation, Andrew tells his father, “We may not be as happy as you always dreamed we would be, but for the first time, let's just allow ourselves to be whatever it is that we are.” After this conversation, and with Sam’s help, he starts to forgive and move on from the past.

Why did Andrew initially want to return to LA?

Despite the positive changes in his life in New Jersey, Andrew initially decides to return to Los Angeles. He believes that staying in New Jersey without figuring out his life would ultimately ruin his relationship with Sam.

You can rewatch Zach Braff’s 2004 indie classic Garden State on Max. Either watch it on rent or purchase it via Apple TV or Prime Video.

