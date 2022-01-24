Garrett Hedlund reportedly arrested for public intoxication following his split from Emma Roberts

As reported by TMZ, Garrett Hedlund was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication while in Franklin County, Tennessee. The news of Hedlund's arrest comes days after it was reported that the actor split from Emma Roberts. According to People, a bond for the misdemeanour arrest had been set at USD 2,100. It was previously confirmed by People that Hedlund and Roberts were parting ways.

As per a People source, it was reported that Emma and Garrett called it quits weeks ago. The couple who share a one-year-old son together had been going through a rocky patch before they decided to split. A source informed People, "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard."

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in March 2019 and welcomed their first child together, Rhodes in December 2020. The former couple had also shared the baby's first photo and his name in January with a message that said, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Recently, Garrett was also in the news earlier this week for another legal trouble as the actor was sued nearly two years after for a DUI charge. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hedlund is being sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who allege they were "severely" injured in a "horrible head-on crash."

As for his split from Roberts, neither Hedlund nor her have released any official statement about the same via social media or their representatives.

