Garrison Brown Death: Christine Brown Remembers Sister Wives Star In Emotional Post Following His Tragic Passing At 25

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and death.

The Sister Wives star couple's son, Garrison Brown was recently pronounced to be dead. Following the shocking news, a number of people took to social media and prayed for the soul of their son.

Cristine Brown, one of Kody Brown's four wives paid her tribute to the late son of her husband. Let's see what the Sister Wives star has to share following the saddening news of Garrisons' demise.

Christine Brown pays tribute to Garrison Brown

Remembering the late boy of Janelle and Kody, Christine took to social media and shared her words. In this time of sorrow, Christine paid her own respects.

She recalled Garrison as a “careful brother” and also shared wonderful things about him, as she mourned his death.

Taking it to Instagram, the TV personality wrote in her post “Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed.”

She shared this post and her heartfelt words alongside a video in which her daughter Truely and Robert Garrison Brown could be seen working on a flowerbed.

Her post further included, “We’ll miss him forever,” as she even added hashtags "#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem"

Who besides Christine Robinson posted for Garrison?

Garrison’s 54-year-old mother spoke about her son's death on Tuesday through an Instagram post that read: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown."

Her post further included, "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

The husband of Christine and Janelle, Kody too took his thoughts to social media along with other members of the Brown family.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department wrote, "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home."

As per him, the FPD confirmed that Gabriel, who is 22 years old brother of Garrison "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in a suicide case.

Further continuing, the Lieutenant’s statement read, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Moreover, TLC also shared a statement with PEOPLE that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Garrison first appeared on TLC’s show Sister Wives, a reality show that portrayed his family.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

