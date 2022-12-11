Gary Friedkin passes away at 70: From his net worth to career; 10 things to know about the Star Wars actor

Gary Friedkin, the actor known for his roles in Star Wars and Happy Days passed away at the age of 70. He died due to COVID-19 complications. Following his death, according to Tribune Chronicle, the obituary reads, “Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special ‘Gary story.’” As Gary Friedkin left all of us, we take a look at few things about the noted actor.

According to a publication named ABTC, Gary Friedkin’s net worth was reportedly between $800,000 to $2 million. He was an excellent actor.

2. About Gary Friedkin

The legendary actor was born on November 23, 1952. He had four siblings and was a specialist in playing different musical instruments. He pursued his Bachelor of Music degree from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University. He was also known as ‘Kishka’ to his childhood friends.

3. Cause of Gary Friedkin’s death

According to Tribune Chronicle, he passed away at the age of 70 due to COVID-19 complications on December 2. He was admitted in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for three-and-a-half weeks. He breathed his last with his brother Alan and sister-in-law Carol by his side.

4. Gary Friedkin’s funeral

The funeral will take place at Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral Home and a celebration on the same is scheduled to be held in Spring 2023.

5. Scholarship in Gary Friedkin’s name

According to the obituary released, Gary Friedkin’s family has announced a scholarship in his name at Youngstown State University for "those with a disability or a concentration in the performing arts."

6. Gary Friedkin’s personal life

As per several reports, Gary Friedkin was married but there is no information about his wife and children. He was very tight-lipped about his family and personal life.

7. Gary Friedkin’s nephews and nieces

He was in great touch with his nephews and nieces. Nephews - Nathan and Aaron (Joni) Friedkin, Niece - Sara (Lance) Polikov, Great-nieces - Hayden and Jordyn Polikov, and Great-nephew - Sawyer Polikov.

8. Gary Friedkin was an active member of Little People of America

Apart from his professional career, he was a regular member of the non-profit organisation named Little People of America. The mission of the charity is to provide, “support, resources, and information to individuals with dwarfism and their families.”

9. Actors with whom Gary Friedkin has worked

According to Tribune Chronicle, Gary Friedkin has worked with several known actors named Ed O’Neil, Chevy Chase, Dabney Coleman, Michael McKean, Gary Marshall, Henry Winkler, Hector Elizondo, Carrie Fisher, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Whoopie Goldberg, and John DiResta, among others.

10. Gary Friedkin’s career

In 1981, Gary Friedkin made his movie debut with the comedy film Under the Rainbow. He has featured in films Blade Runner and Return of the Jedi but remained uncredited. He was last seen in Garry Marshall’s 2016 film Mother’s Day. He was popular for appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. The actor was well-known for his roles in Happy Days and Star Wars. He starred in movies named Young Doctors in Love and Cool World. Also, he appeared on shows like Chicago Hope and The Practice.