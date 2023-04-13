Gasolina: Daddy Yankee's song becomes first reggaeton hit to be included in National Recording Registry

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee's global phenomenon Gasolina has become the first reggaeton song to be inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. The popular musician, whose birth name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, made reggaeton, a Latin urban music genre popular with his music. Continue reading to know more about the song and the recent honour it has received.

Gasolina gets inducted into the National Recording Registry

The song, which was released in 2004 and became a smashing hit around the world, popularizing the genre of reggaeton, is among the 25 recordings and albums selected for preservation at the audio history library. Every year, the registry selects 25 recordings worthy of preservation and Gasolina made the cut this year, making history for being the first reggaeton song to be inducted.

ALSO READ: Latin artist Ozuna surprisingly confirms collaboration with BLACKPINK? Find out

Gasolina was released as the single for Yankee's third studio album Barrio Fino which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart making history. He won a Latin Grammy in 2005 for the album and Gasolina became the first reggaeton song to be nominated for the Latin Grammy in the same year.

Out of the 625 titles that have been inducted into the National Recording Registry since 2002, only 26 of them are from Latino artists. "The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture. The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a released statement.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2023: See who is performing at California’s famous music festival

This isn't the first time the accomplished song has been recognized. In 2015, Gasolina was ranked ninth on the 50 Greatest Latin Songs of All Time list by Billboard. This was followed by the song being placed eighth in Billboard's 12 Best Dancehall & Reggaeton Choruses of the 21st Century in 2017. Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs list from 2018 places the song at the thirty-eighth position.

In 2021, Gasolina was ranked fiftieth on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and it proceeded to top the 100 Greatest Reggaeton Songs of All Time list in 2022. Yankee, who is one of the most popular and best-selling Latin music artists in the world, announced his retirement in March 2022. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy," he announced.