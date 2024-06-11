‘Gave Me Every Breakup Line': Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Opens Up About First Breakup With Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently opened up about her painful first breakup with her former fiance Ken Urker. The 32-year-old, who was convicted to seven years of imprisonment for her involvement in the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blancard in 2015, spoke about her initial breakup with Urker in 2019 during the the second episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

As Blanchard was traveling from Missouri to Louisana filming the episode late last year, she mentioned to her husband Ryan Scott Anderson how Urker had texted her stepmother Kristy that he was glad about Blanchard’s release from jail. To which, Anderson responded, “And of course Kristy let you know about it” adding that it was already too late.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s breakup with Ken Urker “devastated” her

Blanchard and Urker met for the first time in 2017 and since then have been in an on-and-off relationship. During her conversation with Anderson about her first breakup with Urker, she said, “Even though he was in the free world, and I was in prison, this was my first actual relationship that was long-term.” However, right before they were supposed to get married, Urker broke up with her. She continued, “It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line the book.”

Previously, in her Lifetime docuseries, Blanchard mentioned that Urker leaving her and breaking the engagement broke her heart. “Every time I get close to someone, they leave me,” she said.

All we know about Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s relationship with Ken Urker

Blanchard and Urker began dating in 2017 while she was in prison after pleading guilty in the case. In an interview with E! News earlier, Blanchard revealed that he first got in touch with her initially after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which described Blanchard’s childhood and the abuse she experienced as a child from her mother.

Urker wrote her a “letter of support” which continued back and forth weekly. “We became fast friends,” she said. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.” She also revealed that when Urker visited her in prison, “he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life.”

Urker proposed to Blanchard in October 2018. However, in August of the following year, the pair called off their engagement before reuniting briefly.

In July 2022, Blanchard tied the knot with Ryan Scott Anderson of Saint Charles, Louisiana, in a prison ceremony. But, merely three months after her early release in December 2023, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson. And, soon after, in April, she met with Urker, went for lunch, and got matching tattoos, as per People’s report. In May, she confirmed patching up with Urker once again calling him her “first love.”

