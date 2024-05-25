Gayle King Asks Lenny Kravitz if He Has a 'Partner' in His Life; Flirts With Him Amid Interview

Gayle King couldn't resist her curiosity about Lenny Kravitz's romantic life during their interview. Recently, King had the opportunity to chat with the rockstar for a segment on CBS Mornings.

In the midst of their conversation, she couldn't help but ask if there was a special someone in Kravitz's life. The musician candidly shared his thoughts on whether he was actively seeking love or not. Let's find out what Lenny Kravitz had to say in response to this direct question...

Gayle King inquires about Lenny Kravitz’s love life

Gayle King asked Lenny Kravitz if he was single in a way that left the star shocked. “Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her a** if she is?” Gayle asked Lenny. The musician simply replied with a “Wow” while he laughed at the question.

Gayle rephrased the question after explaining that she is a “nonviolent” person. She inquired again this time asking the star if he had a love in his life. Lenny revealed that he indeed is single and currently is “open” to the possibility of love. “Right now, I’m just open,” he explained. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz opens up about his love life

Lenny Kravitz revealed that it is “hard not to” look for love in life when Gayle King asked if he was actively looking out for love. The 59-year-old rockstar added, “When you desire something, you’re looking for it, but I find that when you don’t look is when you find it.”

Advertisement

Kravitz also recalled how in the past he thought he was ready for a serious relationship when he in truth was not. “But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now,” he revealed. Lenny’s daughter Zoë Kravitz had previously joked about how her father’s longest relationship has been with his “netted shirt.”

The star was last romantically linked with model Ana Paula Valle. The two were spotted together in 2023. He has previously been linked to some famous names like Vanessa Paradis, Adriana Lima, and Nicole Kidman.

Lenny Kravitz was also married to actress Lisa Bonet. The two got married in 1987 and had Zoë in 1988. The pair decided to go their own ways in 1993.

ALSO READ: Gayle King Shares She'll Send Her Ex Husband 'a Copy' of Her Swimsuit Shoot; Says Her Children are Proud of Her