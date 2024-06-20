Gayle King Defends 'Great Guy' Justin Timberlake Amid His DWI Arrest; Says He's Not Irresponsible Or Careless

Gayle King defended Justin Timberlake after the pop star was arrested on drunk driving charges on June 18. In Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings, the journalist addressed the incident and defended Timberlake’s character while discussing the matter with her co-anchors.

“Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy,” she said, adding that no one knows it better than her.

When Nate Burleson pointed out that this was a very “stupid mistake,” King agreed, adding that the Cry Me a River singer is aware of it. She continued, “He's not an irresponsible person; he's not reckless; he's not careless." She went on to acknowledge that what happened was "not a good thing," and the singer "knows it."

Gayle King defends Justin Timberlake’s character amid his DWI arrest

King then went on to say she loved Billy Joel's response to the media outlets upon being asked about Justin's arrest while the singer was grabbing a bit at the American Hotel, the same retreat Timberlake was last seen before his arrest.

"Judge not lest ye be judged," the pianist told PIX11 News on June 19.

However, King asserted that even though “it's alleged,” the reports about “what the officers saw, it's not good.” She voiced the opinions of people in general on the internet, saying, with all the resources available, no one should ever drive while intoxicated and that "there is never any excuse for that, ever."

Background info on Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest

The singer was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, while he was driving from the American Hotel to a friend's house in Sag Harbor, NYC. Upon being pulled over by the cops after running a stop sign, Timberlake reportedly refused a breathalyzer test despite having bloodshot and glassy eyes, according to Sag Harbor PD, and for that, he was arraigned overnight and released later that day, with his next court appearance scheduled for July 26.

On Wednesday, June 19, his lawyer Edward Burke Jr., released a statement saying he looks forward to “vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.” The attorney added that “he will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

On the work front, Justin Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which supports his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

