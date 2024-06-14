Gayle King Hilariously Puts Oprah Winfrey's Health Update on a Shirt; See Here

Gayle King decided to give the world an update about her friend’s health. After being asked by multiple people how Oprah is after the talk show host was hospitalized due to a stomach virus, King put on a hilarious t-shirt which let everyone know that she is fine.

Gayle was also the one to let the world know that Oprah was suffering from a stomach virus two days ago when the latter did not appear on her scheduled CBS Mornings segment. But it seems like Gayle finally got fed up with people asking her questions about Oprah’s health.

What did Gayle King’s shirt say?

In her recent Instagram post, Gayle King uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black t-shirt. The quote at the front of the shirt read, “OPRAH is FINE! Thank you for asking.” This hilarious photo was accompanied by a second picture where Gayle is turned around and the back of her t-shirt says, “She appreciates your concern.” The pictures clearly made sure to let everyone know that Oprah is indeed recovering well from her stomach virus.

The photo she posted also showed her standing beside a framed picture of Oprah and a sign that reads Oprah Daily. Funnily enough, the Instagram account of Oprah Daily, which is a magazine founded by Oprah, commented on Gayle King’s post. The comment read, “Now we need to get Lady O a shirt that says “Whatever Gayle says” in the front.”

What happened to Oprah Winfrey?

It was revealed on June 11th, Tuesday, that Oprah was hospitalized with a stomach bug after she did not appear on the CBS Mornings segment as per schedule. During the broadcast, Gayle said that Oprah could not come because, “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends.” She said that she did not want to get too graphic and informed the audience that Oprah was in the hospital as she was dehydrated and had to get an IV.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Gayle shared another update on Oprah as she shared a clip of her FaceTiming the talk show host. Oprah shared more details about her condition in the clip and said that she had to go to the emergency room as she was extremely dehydrated. “I had a dry mouth and I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that's just it,” she also said. She also shared that several other people in her house have also fallen sick because of the same virus.

