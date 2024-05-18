Gayle King looks gorgeous in a swimsuit and she wants her ex to know. The star recently graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

The diva joked about how she wanted to send a copy of her cover to her ex-husband Bill Bumpus. The star also shared her feelings about being featured in the swimsuit feature of the magazine. Here’s what Gayle King said about her cover.

Gayle King’s joke about Ex Husband Bill Humpus

Gayle King dazzled on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue. At the issue’s launch party the star was talking about her family’s reactions. King joked about sending a copy to her ex. She added, "I wonder what my ex-husband is saying. I'm gonna send him a copy!"

Gayle was married to Bumpus for a decade. The two decided to get married in 1982 and share two children from their marriage. They welcomed their first daughter Kirby in 1986 and their son William Bumpus Jr. in 1987. Gayle and Bill split in 1993 after she accused him of cheating on her. Gayle claimed that her now ex-husband cheated on her with her friend.

Gayle King talks about Sports Illustrated cover

Gayle King appeared on the cover of the magazine at the age of 69. The launch party of the issue took place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. At the part, Gayle spoke about how now that it has “sunk in” her appearing on the cover is “mind-blowing” to her.

"I used to look at it all the time, myself… never in a gazillion years did I think I would be that person,” she added. The star also spoke about how her loved ones including her children reacted to the cover.

Gayle spoke about how both her children reached out to her separately and told her how cool it was of her to do the cover shoot. She also revealed how her children told her they are “very proud” of her.

King also shared how she had been stopped in public by various women after the issue. "But what's been most interesting to me is the number of women who've been stopping me, saying, 'You have no idea what an inspiration this is,'" she recalled. Gayle spoke about how she has been called “brave” by people for posing in a swimsuit.

Gayle also shared how she had a “little trepidation” about appearing on the cover of the magazine. She revealed how she asked for help from model Tyra Banks who showed her “how to stand.”

Oprah Winfrey encouraged Gayle King to appear on Sports Illustrated

Gayle revealed her close friend Oprah Winfrey helped her decide to take on this project. She revealed the TV host explained to her how the two of them have “different ideas of fun.” Winfrey also made her realize that the shoot was something Gayle would enjoy doing.”

“But she said, 'It's so you, you should go for it.' And I do feel it's going for it," King recalled her conversation with Oprah. She also revealed that if any of her family members or Oprah had advised her against doing the shoot, she would’ve not taken on the opportunity. She also added how none of them objected to the idea.

Lastly, the star gave credit to the Sports Illustrated team. She spoke about how the team is “no joke” and noted that they were the ones who made her feel extremely comfortable.

