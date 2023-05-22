Gayle King supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calls the car chase an 'unfortunate incident'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend - Gayle King has now opened up about the ‘catastrophic’ car chase incident that the royal couple had to go through. King feels sorry that her friends had to go through such an incident where they were chased by paparazzi around New York City for two hours.

Here is everything that Gayle King has to say about her pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘catastrophic’ car chase.

Gayle King on car chase

Gayle King thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to go through a very unfortunate incident earlier this week when they were chased by paparazzi for two hours around the city. According to Page Six, King said, ‘I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it. Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’

Additionally, she took a sly dig at the celebrities and media personalities who slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s narrative of getting chased by photographers in the streets of Manhattan. King said, ‘It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me.’

As previously reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were chased by the paparazzi for two hours throughout New York City after they were returning from the award ceremony. A rep for the royal couple issued a statement and said that the relentless pursuit had almost caused several collisions and could have been fatal for other bystanders.

This narrative was slammed by a number of media personalities including Whoopi Goldberg. The View’s co-host said, ‘I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.’

