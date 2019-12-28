G.C.F in Helsinki: BTS member Jungkook wins over the Internet with his polished filmmaking skills; WATCH VIDEO

Jungkook's filmmaking skills are trending worldwide thanks to his G.C.F in Helsinki video, which features a behind-the-scenes look at BTS 2020 Winter Package. Watch the delightfully calm video, which is trending worldwide, below.

It's been a couple of years since the inception of the Bangtan Boys, but BTS is not slowing down anytime soon! Not that we're complaining! Infact, the seven-member (RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V) K-pop band is not just dominating their homeland but is making a worldwide mark as well. Each member is loved by the ARMY for their individual characteristics and recently, the spotlight has been shining on Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook. Whether it be being named as the Most Handsome Face of 2019 by TV Candler or showing off his paternal skills by bonding with a young girl at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019, BTS' maknae is winning millions of hearts and how!

Adding another feather to his cap, Jungkook's GCF (Golden Closet Films) makes a comeback! For the unversed, GCF is Jungkook's own studio while the G.C.F. series is like a travel vlog featuring the members of BTS. This time, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at BTS 2020 Winter Package, we have G.C.F in Helsinki, Finland. All the seven members, including the director, DOP and editor Jungkook, are a part of this peaceful and calm video. The ARMY has not only been going gaga over the handsome boys' winter looks but is also praising Jungkook for his polished filmmaking skills.

What we couldn't help but notice was that the highlight of the video package belongs to Jin, Jimin and J-Hope being the chaotic trio while Jungkook literally stops the video halfway to apologise on their behalf. The calmness factor of the video, which features Talos' To Each His Own as the background music comes back immediately after!

Watch BTS literally shine in G.C.F in Helsinki below:

What did you think of Jungkook helmed G.C.F in Helsinki? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS will be ringing in 2020 in Times Square, New York as they are all set to perform at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time), which is famously known for the ball drop as the clock strikes midnight on January 1, of every year.

