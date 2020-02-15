Geena Davis RECALLS a young Brad Pitt's audition for Thelma & Louise: I could tell that he was super talented
It was in 1991 when millions and millions came across a 'double denim wearing with gorgeous blond locks' handsome lad named Brad Pitt opposite Geena Davis in Ridley Scott's film Thelma & Louise. Who would have thought that the same dreamboat of a gentleman would become an Oscar-winning actor with a career span that would make anyone envious?! Well, Geena definitely saw some spark in the then 28-year-old actor as revealed by the 64-year-old actress herself in an interview with People magazine.
Raise your hand up if you remember that famous love sequence between a shirtless Brad and Geena, that instantly made the actor a sex symbol! While speaking candidly about Pitt's audition for Thelma & Louise, Geena shared with People, "He just has 'it.' I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented. He has done so many incredible things over the years. I don’t think that it is unusual for him to be honored. He really is the ‘star’ of the moment, which is fabulous, and it is just great to see."
#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
We're glad Brad Pitt bagged the role of the small-time criminal J.D. in Thelma & Louise and the rest, as they say, is history!
ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt left flustered when asked about son Maddox's review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
While accepting the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role at Oscars 2020, Brad made sure to include Geena and Ridley's names in his heartfelt acceptance speech. "Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here. And to Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] for giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to standing here now . . . once upon a time in Hollywood? Ain’t that the truth. And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you," Pitt gushed.
Add new comment