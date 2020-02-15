Geena Davis RECALLS a young Brad Pitt's audition for Thelma & Louise: I could tell that he was super talented

Geena Davis, who starred opposite a young Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise (1991) gushed about the actor's first audition for the Ridley Scott directorial. In his Oscars 2020 speech, Brad made sure to thank both Geena and Ridley for giving the actor his first shot.

It was in 1991 when millions and millions came across a 'double denim wearing with gorgeous blond locks' handsome lad named Brad Pitt opposite Geena Davis in Ridley Scott's film Thelma & Louise. Who would have thought that the same dreamboat of a gentleman would become an Oscar-winning actor with a career span that would make anyone envious?! Well, Geena definitely saw some spark in the then 28-year-old actor as revealed by the 64-year-old actress herself in an interview with People magazine.

Raise your hand up if you remember that famous love sequence between a shirtless Brad and Geena, that instantly made the actor a sex symbol! While speaking candidly about Pitt's audition for Thelma & Louise, Geena shared with People, "He just has 'it.' I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented. He has done so many incredible things over the years. I don’t think that it is unusual for him to be honored. He really is the ‘star’ of the moment, which is fabulous, and it is just great to see."

We're glad Brad Pitt bagged the role of the small-time criminal J.D. in Thelma & Louise and the rest, as they say, is history!

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt left flustered when asked about son Maddox's review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

While accepting the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role at Oscars 2020, Brad made sure to include Geena and Ridley's names in his heartfelt acceptance speech. "Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here. And to Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] for giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to standing here now . . . once upon a time in Hollywood? Ain’t that the truth. And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you," Pitt gushed.

Read More