Gemma Chan and Kiki Layne to star alongside Harry Styles and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling's cast is getting jam-packed with more star power as Gemma Chan and Kiki Layne join Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde in the upcoming psychological thriller.

Harry Styles fans had been eagerly awaiting for years to get some news regarding the Watermelon Sugar singer's next acting project post his limited but memorable debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Then came the happy news! The 26-year-old actor and singer booked his next film which is a star-studded affair. Titled Don't Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde directorial will also be starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Wilde.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two more big names have been added to the upcoming psychological thriller's cast. Eternals star Gemma Chan and The Old Guard star Kiki Layne will also be a part of the highly-awaited film. Taking to Twitter, Gemma excitedly tweeted, "Excited to work with this talented bunch.. #DontWorryDarling." Moreover, Don't Worry Darling's production is said to begin in late October and will shoot in Palm Springs and Los Angeles. In case you were wondering about the premise of the movie, Don't Worry Darling is set in an isolated utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife (played by Pugh) who seemingly has a perfect life until she uncovers a disturbing truth.

Chan and Layne's character details are being kept under wraps while Kiki replaces Dakota Johnson, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts. Moreover, Shia LaBeouf was initially going to star in the film but was later replaced by Styles due to scheduling conflicts as well.

Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling's screenplay is penned by Katie Silberman based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. For the unversed, Silberman co-wrote the screenplay for Olivia's debut directorial Booksmart.

