Gemma Chan calls out newspaper publication for 'casual racism' over late Prince Philip's gaffe.

Gemma Chan shared the photo of the article and slammed the publication as she highlighted the need for more people of colour in newsrooms.

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan used the power of social media to call out a newspaper publication for trivialising casual racism. Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared a snapshot of the newspaper article which was about Prince Philip's funeral which was held recently on 17 April. The actress highlight the third paragraph of the article in which Prince Philip's gaffe about Asians was mentioned.

The para referred to the late Duke as "an often crotchety figure, offending people with gaffes about slitty eyes, even if secretly we rather enjoyed them." She shared the photo and slammed the publication as she wrote, "Front page of @thetimes yesterday. The fact that this was written by a journalist who should know better, approved by editors and sent to print."

Gemma added, "To trivialise casual racism in the most widely read Sunday broadsheet at a point when the Asian diaspora is experiencing a surge of attacks is deeply irresponsible. We need more people of colour in newsrooms. Please sign the petition calling for a retraction and an apology (link in bio) #StopAsianHate #StopESEAHate...Thank you @susiebubble."

Take a look:

According to reports, the editor of The Sunday Times, Emma Tucker, later issued a statement apologizing for the outlet's wording.

Several attacks against Asians have seen a surge in the last few weeks in the US. Just last month, singer Rihanna walked at a 'Stop Asian Hate' protest in New York and showed solidarity. Celebrities across Hollywood have also spoken on the issue, however, there the uproar has still been on the down low.

