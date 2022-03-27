Gemma Chan set to star and produce upcoming biopic of Anna May Wong

Gemma Chan, who starred in Eternals, will play Anna May Wong in a biopic about Hollywood's first Chinese-American movie star. Wong's acting career began during the silent period of cinema, and she is known for being a worldwide style trailblazer as well as for her filmography.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chan and Fruitvale Stations producer Nina Yang Bongiovi are now collaborating to make the globally famous actress' biography. Chan will also appear as the pioneering figure Wong in a partnership with Working Title Films. However, in a statement, Chan emphasised the significance of Wong's road to success, noting that she overcame numerous hurdles and prejudices in the profession in the early twentieth century.

Gemma's statement said as per Screenrant, “Her talent and her exploration of her art both in and outside of the U.S. was groundbreaking — and the challenges and prejudice she faced in the early 20th century as an actress speak directly to the conversations and the world we are navigating today.”

Meanwhile, in 2021, Chan paid respect to a Hollywood legend by dedicating her Met Gala outfit to Wong, whose history has opened the road for Asian representation and diversity in the entertainment business. Wong was continually battling the terrible odds that were put against her throughout her acting career, as shown by MGM's reluctance to consider her for the main part in the 1937 version of Pearl S. Buck's The Good Earth. As of now, no additional information about the Anna May Wong biopic have been revealed, but many people are looking forward to Chan's endeavour to respect her renowned legacy.

