Gen V Episode 4 Ending Explained: Why did Marie black out? Here's what we theorize

Gen V is one of the most anticipated shows airing right now. Being the spin-off of the critically acclaimed series The Boys, critics, and fans have had high expectations from the project. And after the 4th episode aired on Friday, October 6, the jury is still out. The unexpected ending to an eventful episode, left many scratching their heads, looking for answers. Well, look no further, as we have some theories about what exactly happened in those last 2 minutes.

Why did Marie blackout at the end?

The scene was set, as our favorite Godolkin University menaces took on a threat together, which led to a big action scene, revealing some new interesting superpowers that came into play in the last few minutes of the episode. But just when the fans thought they were about to get a heartwarming pep talk from Marie, she was abruptly cut off. The next thing the audience saw was the young superhero lying in bed naked with Jordon Li.

The first theory points us to look at the direction of Rufus, the d---bag character, who had his nether reasons blown off by Marie earlier in the episode. He was shown to have telekinesis powers that could make anyone faint on the spot, which is also exactly what happened with Moreau. The second theory is related to her powers. In the last few scenes, Marie is forced to cut her hand to use her blood powers to stop Sam from attacking Andre any further. This could've caused her to lose too much of her blood, and in turn faint unexpectedly. But then how she ended up in bed with Jordon, is still a mystery.

Love is in the air?

As the secrets of The Woods continue to unravel, episode 4 of Gen V turns out to be way more romantic than many would have expected. Andre and Cate continued to be each other's rock, and sparks flew between a newly-freed Sam and Emma, as they hid from Principle Shetty and The Woods. But perhaps the most shocking romance blossomed between Marie and Jordon, as the two nemesis themselves kissing in the former's dorm room. Though fans aren't complaining, after all who doesn't love good enemies to lovers plot-twist?

Meanwhile, the next episode of The Boys' spin-off will air next Friday, October 13.

