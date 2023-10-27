Gen V Episode 7: Supes on brink of civil war and possible The Boys Season 4 connection; Ending EXPLAINED

Gen V's episode 7 ended with a bang. Answering some of the fans' biggest questions, but instead leaving them with some new ones. With two major deaths taking place in the span of the last 10 minutes, it would be an understatement to say, sh*t's about to hit the fan. Despite the series almost coming to an end, with its penultimate episode already out, there are still some major question marks over what's about to go down at the infamous Godolkin University.

Indira Shetty's (Shelley Conn) twisted motives were revealed to the audience, tying it all the way back to The Boys Season 1. Soon enough things started to unravel, with impactful cameos from Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) and Victoria Newman (Claudia Doumit) setting everything in motion, leading us to a bloody finale, next Friday, November 3. By the end of the episode, it is clear that our favorite 'God U' group, is about to be split for good, giving way to 2 different factions, as a new civil war between the Humans and Supes is on its way.

Indira Shetty's revenge against the Supes

Indira Shetty has been a villainous figure since the start of the series, but now we get a really deep dive into her origin story. At the beginning of Episode 7, Shetty is seen with Dr. Edison Cardosa in the Woods, testing out the virus that only works on supes. As she sees a few of their test subjects struggling to survive in the same room as an infected Supe, she asks her unwilling partner in crime, Edison, to make the virus, airborne, which will make it deadly for superheroes everywhere, leading to a pandemic equivalent of Black Death for superheroes.

Later on, as Marie and Jordon sneak into the dean's cabin to find some proof of, The Woods's existence, they come across a file, filled with information on the Tans Oceanic Flight 37 crash. For the unversed, this crash was perpetrated by Homelander and Maeve in Season 1 of The Boys, reportedly 123 people died because of it. The God U group finds out that in a twist of fate, Shetty's 11-year-old daughter, Lily, and her husband, Paul, were some of the victims who were aboard that flight. And soon enough, her motives become clear as day. She wants to rid the world of superheroes.

Grace Mallory from The Boys, makes a cameo, as we find out Indira has been working in the same circles as the CIA agent who has been trying to take Vought down for years. But Mallory is quick to turn down God U Dean's idea, calling it genocide. As the behavioral psychologist walks away, Grace pulls out her phone, telling the person on the other end to, "Keep a eye on her [Indira]." This mystery caller could easily be someone from The Boys, as fans already know Grace's involvement with them runs deep.

Victoria Newman and Marie Moreau share powers

As the series has gone by, one thing has become clear, Marie Moreau is a rare kind of supe. But this episode we have another surprising addition to the list of 'blood-benders'. Victoria Newman, the politician eyeing to become the next Vice President of the USA, is not just a 'head-popper,' as the audiences were previously led to believe. The revelation came when Marie tried to talk to Victoria as she was being escorted off stage after her town hall meeting at the university went wrong.

As the duo waited out the riot in the politician's Green Room, Marie was pushed by her to use her powers to sense out the Compound V running in Vic's blood. The supes in hiding had a heart-to-heart about their shared roots, which led to the revelation that the reason, the young blood-bender made it into the prestigious university was because of Newman's endorsement. But rarely anything comes for free in The Boys universe. The teenager was warned against involving herself in Vought or Shetty's matters.

Supes on the brink of a civil war with Humans

In the last 20 minutes of the episode, things come ahead as Cate forces Shetty to spill out the truth behind The Woods' existence. The Dean explains, that the founder of the university, Thomas Godolkon was a behavioral scientist, who wanted to figure out "what made supes tick." Simply put by Indira, "You're [the supes] not here to study. The school's here to study you. You're subjects, not humans." The audience witnesses Cate coming to the conclusion, that everyone's out to get the supes, so the only logical way she sees out of it, is to "strike first," leading her to kill the principal.

This can be seen as the commencement of Supes declaring war on humans. In the promo for the finale, Dunlap is seen leading all the patients out of The Woods, with the voiceover declaring them "superior" to everyone else. Earlier in the episode, Newman's interview broke out into riots after supes protested Victoria, calling her anti-superhero. From the looks of it, there are a whole lot of students out there who'll support Cate in her mission, including Sam, who first-hand witnessed Shetty and Prof. Rich Brinkerhoff's cruelty towards their superpowered victims.

How do the events of Gen V tie into The Boys season 4?

In the last 2 minutes of the penultimate episode of this season, we see Victoria using her notorious head-popping skills, as she kills Dr. Edison Cardosa, after taking the virus from him. Now, while we don't have any confirmation from the creators of the universe if Gen V's plot is going to tie into the next season of The Boys, this episode's cameos might as well be setting up just that.

Newman, even if she is one of the most powerful superheroes in existence, she's still sh*t scared of Homelander, and for good reason. Now that she has her hands on a world-ending virus, she might use it against the 7 as leverage to protect her daughter from any threats. Or witnessing just how loyal she's been to Stan Edgar in previous seasons, she could use it to bring him back to power in Vought. Whatever it may be, it is safe to say, that Gen V is all set to have a huge impact on The Boys.

