Gen V Episode 8 Season Finale Ending Explained: New Guardians of Godolkin University and The Boys are Here!

This first season of Gen V has finally come to a close. Episode 8 of the spin-off of The Boys ended with a bang, and then a whisper of what's to come next. With Homelander and Billy Butcher finally making an appearance on the show,m things are about to get crazier and more diabolical than they've ever been. Especially since The Boys universe has two more powerful villains that sooner or later are going to come into play.

The episode starts exactly where it left off, picking up after India Shetty's murder at the hands of Cate. But if fans thought things couldn't get any more gory than the last episode, well we recommend you watch the finale with caution. Without further due, let's jump into the breakdown of the 39 minutes of absolute craziness that we just witnessed, and dissect the possibility of our teenage heroes making it into The 7 or The Boys.

Cate and Sam free The Woods

This episode kicks off with Cate's mind-reading everyone's thoughts after she kills Shetty. It's clear by this point, that Cate sees herself as the savior of the superheroes. Her first mission is to free The Woods by using students who've been in captivity for years on end and brutalized by Dr. Cardona and the team to become her army against anyone coming in her way. this also gives us a look into her mentality at this point, as she tells them, they're superior to humans.

The people she frees from the underground facility, wreak absolute havoc on the Godolkin campus. Killing or rather melting anyone that isn't a super. Even though the campus can go into lockdown because of Marie, the system put into place that blares out the ear-piercing high-pitched noise is easily broken by one very angry newly freed supe.

Ashley Barrett at Godolkin to choose a new member of The 7

You have to feel for Ashley Barrett [Colby Minifie], the woman can't seem to catch a break. In The Boys, we saw her getting promoted to CEO from her PR job, but in Gen V she's still trying to clean up everyone's mess. Godolkin University's admission applications have been revealed to be down since Vought has been facing one PR disaster after the other. From the events of the last season of The Boys where Soldier Boy blew up the Vought Tower, to Luke blowing himself in the middle of the campus, things have been looking bleak for the corporation.

To help the numbers go up, Barrett and the team decided they needed to send someone straight to The 7 from the top crop of students, to get some good publicity. But before they could decide on a name, the havoc of The Woods is unleashed upon the university. This leads to Ashley and her colleagues making frantic calls to everyone in the top 10 list of supe students to ask them to kill Cate to get a straight promotion to The 7, which also involves Marie.

Sam's conscience takes the form of Luke

Sam has been aggravated since he was let out of The Woods earlier in the season, but it was fueled by the riot at Newman's interview and Cate. While looking at his room in the underground facility, Sam came face to face with his brother, Luke, or rather a hallucination of Luke. This can be seen as Sam's conscience trying to stop him from committing a mass murder. His figment of imagination tries to tell him to stop Cate and end the civil war that's broken out on the campus because of them.

Cate realizes that Sam's been having second thoughts, so she, in turn, tells him that she can "help" him, i.e. to erase his feelings or make him "feel empty", essentially creating a monster with no feeling who's ready to rip out anyone's inside standing in his way.

Emma confronts Sam

Emma, Marie, and Jordon split up once they were released they were too late to reach The Woods in hopes of tackling the freed supes, Cate, and Sam. Emma, of course, runs to find Sam and finds him she does. She finds him strangling Adam Bourke, only stopping him in the nick of time. Our lovesick supe tries to reason with him, but at this point, Sam has been radicalized to a point, where he wants nothing more than revenge. In the process of trying to tell Emma off, he belittles her, telling her she's not a hero. Now Emma's whole arc during this season has been about her finding her worth.

She enrolled in Godolkin to become an actor, because she never believed herself capable of heroic feet. But that all was proven wrong, as she proved to herself that she was of value to herself and her peers. So Sam telling her otherwise, leaves her in tears. Which leads to one more interesting discovery about her powers. As she cried her eyeballs out, she became smaller and smaller, which proves her earlier theories about her powers only working when she throws up, wrong.

This is an interesting revelation, as fans would remember she was taught by her mother to use her powers this way, so it can mean that Emma was always capable of changing her size without having to do anything with food or anything related to that. But because of her mom, she never explored her full strength.

Andre tries to stop Cate

At the beginning of the episode, we find out that the reason Polarity, Andre's father's health has been getting worse is because whenever he uses his power, there's a micro-tear in his brain. Leading to the discovery that Andre too has the same condition, meaning his own powers are killing him. But he hardly gets time to process that as his father passes on the baton to his son, telling him to stay "straight and narrow", initially asking him to stay in line and do as Vought tells him to do.

Andre being Andre disobeys his dad's wishes as soon as he comes back to the campus and saves a crashing helicopter that was destroyed by a supe under Cate's control. We see Andre looking extremely shaken up mentally and physically, proving that every time he uses his abilities, it creates a new tear in his brain. That all is forgotten quite quickly though as he tries to talk Cate out of killing humans, telling her they can figure it out together.

Cate at first seems to consider his words, giving him her ungloved hand, and sees Andre's hesitation she soon seems sure of her motives again. Sam suddenly tackles him into the ground, starting a brawl between the two. Andre can take out his former best friend's brother, but not before he's exhausted himself enough to pass out soon after.

Marie discovers her true powers

Fans were already aware that Marie was more than she ever knew she was. After Newman makes her realize she is capable of much more than blood lassos, we see her finding her full powers in the finale. After Cate manipulates Maverick to kill Marie, she remembers Victoria's words and senses the invisible man's heart and nerves to take him down. Things don't end there, as three of The Wood's supes attack Jordon. Marie gives one of the people a heart attack. But perhaps the most magnificent scene to behold in the whole series comes when she uses the blood of all the dead people around her as daggers to get rid of the radicalized supe trying to kill everyone taking refuge in the broken helicopter. This scene proves what Victoria Newman said about Marie true, proving she's way more powerful than anyone has realized. Oh and also how can we forget, Marie, blowing up Cate's when she tries to attack Jordan?

Homelander and the new Guardians of Godolkin

This is not a drill! Homelander is here, and he seems to have plans. After the chaos dies down a little, lo and behold the captain of The 7 descends from the sky looking around at the massacre that just took place. Marie tries to explain the situation to him, but Homelander threateningly tells her instead, "Do you like attacking your own kind?" and even before she can reply, he lasers her.

The screen cuts to Vought News blaming the whole incident on Marie, Emma, Jordon, and Andre while naming Cate and Sam as the New Guardians of Godolkin. Homelander seems to watch on with Glee. The screen cut to Marie waking up in a white cell without doors, in a hospital gown with the other 3. From the looks of it, the cell seems to be in Vought Tower made to keep and experiment on the 4 teenage supes.

Billy Butcher finds The Woods and The Boys season 4

Get your popcorn, and get your fan theories in order, because Billy Butcher just found The Woods! As the show's credit rolled, many might have been close to closing their screens, but not before a surprise post-credit scene appeared in front of them. The Woods, now covered in darkness and shredded to pieces appears to have a visitor, and who is it, other than our favorite bad-mouthed British vigilante, Billy Butcher. The scene lasts for less than 30 seconds, but it gives fans enough to get their brains working.

At the end of The Boys season 3, Homelander had gained all control over Vought. And from the looks of how he spun the narrative around God U's massacre, to make the perpetrators into heroes, and the actual heroes into crazed villains, it can be theorized that the captain of The 7 is trying to build an army of his own that adhere to his line of thinking, i.e. supes are superior to humans.

The full aftermath of Gen V's finale event will only be felt once The Boys season 4 comes out, but now that Billy knows of The Woods he probably soon find out, if he doesn't already, that the narrative built around the incident is the doing of his arch-nemesis. Since Ashley was already trying to get new God U students into Vought's superhero team, there's a good possibility that Cate and Sam might've just made the cut with the captain of the team backing them. For the actual 4 heroes, Butcher might just find a way to include them in his vigilante gang in The Boys Season 4.

