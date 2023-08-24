Gen V: Meet star cast and characters of The Boys spin-off

The Boys, the much-loved American satirical superhero series that was produced by Amazon Prime Video, has garnered a massive fan following over the years with its extremely entertaining and relevant content, and stellar performances. Following the success of The Boys, Amazon is now set to release its much-awaited spin-off Gen V, featuring a new batch of teenage superheroes, in September, this year.

Ahead of the release of Gen V, the makers recently dropped some exciting details about the star cast of the series and their unique and interesting characters. The much-awaited spin-off of The Boys focuses on the fresh batch of 18-year-olds who join Godolkin University for young superheroes and are eager to prove themselves.

Gen V star cast and characters

According to the latest updates by Amazon Prime Video, it has been confirmed that Jaz Sinclair is playing one of the lead roles in the upcoming series. The actress is appearing in the role of a blood manipulator with a tragic past, named Marie Moreau, who uses her body fluids as her weapon. Chance Perdomo is essaying the role of Andre Anderson, a youngster with magnetic powers that help him to bend metals. Lizze Broadway is playing Emma Shaw, a superhero with the power to shrink down her size to even just a half inch.

Maddie Philips has also joined the star cast of Gen V, to portray the role of Cate Dunlap, a mind empath, who can force others to act according to her will, just with the touch of her hand. Interestingly, The Boys spin-off features both Derek Luh and London Thor in the role of Jordan Li, who has the power to shift genders. Asa Germann is appearing in the role of a young superhero named Sam Riordan who has the powers of super strength and invulnerability. Patrick Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, is playing the role of a fire manipulator. Marco Piggosi is playing the role of Doctor Edison Cardosa.

About Gen V

As per the latest updates, the first three episodes of Gen V will premiere on September 29, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. It will be followed by a weekly release. Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne are all reprising their respective characters from The Boys in the spin-off, along with Jason Ritter, Sean Patrick Thomas, Alexander Calvert, and others.

