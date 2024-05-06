Gen V Producers Pay Tribute To Chance Perdomo, Opt Not To Recast His Role After His Death; Check Season 2 Updates

Chance Perdomo's character, Andre Anderson, will not be recast in Gen V's second season, the producers of the show announced on Sunday. To pay tribute to Perdomo, who died at age 27 in a motorbike accident in March, the producers said they will not recast the role as “no one can replace Chance.”

“Instead, we have been taking time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,” the statement added, noting the show this season will honor Chance and his legacy. Perdomo starred in season 1 of Gen V as Andre Andreson, a manipulative student at Godolkin University. In the season finale of the show, Chance’s character, along with a few fellow students, is seen being held in a high-security facility after the massacre on campus.

Charming, Smiling, and Authentic — Here’s how Gen V cast and crew remembered Perdomo after his demise

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense," the producers said in a statement shared on Gen V's X handle. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," it further read.

Perdomo’s fellow Gen V cast members, including Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Luh, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Broadway, said via their respective social media, “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace, dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

Chance Perdomo's other projects beyond Gen V

Perdomo, 27, starred in films like Longfield Drive, The Importance of Skin, After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.

Hetty Feather, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Killed by My Debt, Midsomer Murders, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Moominvalley round up Perdomo’s TV listings.

