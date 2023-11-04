Gen V Season 1 ending explained: A breakdown of the biggest twists and turns

Gen V Season 1 has ended, leaving fans with more questions than answers. This breakdown sheds light on the final scene, the fates of Marie and her friends, and how it lays the groundwork for The Boys Season 4.

The new perspective of Gen V

Gen V offers a fresh perspective on the world of The Boys, centered around Godolkin University, a college for supes. Marie Moreau and her friends stumble upon the Woods facility, uncovering a conspiracy within Vought. The season ended with a boiling point that had significant ramifications.

Marie and her friends in the final scene

Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma find themselves in a mysterious facility after Homelander's intervention. The absence of doors raises questions about their whereabouts. Theories suggest they might be in a secure Vought facility, under Grace Mallory's protection, or even trapped in Cate's mind due to the peculiar layout.

Butcher's quest in the mid-credits scene

The Gen V Season 1 finale includes a mid-credits scene with Billy Butcher exploring the abandoned Woods facility. While not explicitly explained, it's likely that Butcher seeks the supe virus, a pivotal element in Gen V. This could set the stage for a storyline involving the virus in The Boys Season 4.

Homelander's surprising alliances

In a twist, Homelander sides with Cate and Sam in the finale, who have turned into supe supremacists. This shift aligns with Homelander's evolving political agenda, a core element of The Boys Season 3.

Main villains of Gen V

The finale sparks a debate about whether Cate and Sam are the main villains of Gen V Season 2. The answer is complex, as multiple characters exhibit villainous traits, with their actions often reacting to each other's villainy.

Emma's powers evolution

Emma's shrinking ability undergoes a change as she shrinks without vomiting, a first for her character. Sam's harsh words might have emotionally affected her, leading to this development, which could impact her power usage in future Gen V episodes.

Public perception of Godolkin events

A newscast in the finale reveals Vought's narrative about the events at Godolkin University. It paints Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma as the leaders of the supe uprising, while Cate and Sam are portrayed as the saviors. The fate of the university remains in question, as it may lose its purpose without the Woods.

Andre's power dilemma

Andre's character arc revolves around his father's powers, which have caused health issues. Dark spots in his brain prompt a conflict where he must decide whether to continue using his powers, potentially risking his life, or abandon them. This conflict sets the stage for Gen V Season 2.

Implications onThe Boys Season 4

The ending of Gen V Season 1 paves the way for The Boys Season 4. The supe virus is likely to take center stage, with multiple factions seeking control. Cate and Sam may become part of The Seven, and The Boys might consider recruiting the Guardians of Godolkin. The scale of the story expands, setting the stage for an epic collision in the upcoming season of The Boys.

