Gen V Season 2: Release Date, Where and How to Watch the Boys Spin-Off on OTT

Gen V is the spin-off of the hit series The Boys. Set in Godolkin University, a school that trains superpowered individuals and grooms them for elite squads, the show revolves around the core topic of what it means to have powers in a morally ambiguous world. After the success of season 1, the show was renewed for season 2, which premiered on September 17. Keep scrolling to know when and how you can watch it.

Gen V season 2 release date and OTT Platform

Gen V season 2 premiered on September 17, 2025, with 3 episodes dropping on the same day. After the initial 3, the rest of the episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday. The final episode will air on October 22, 2025, and the OTT platform where you can watch the show will be Prime Video. The release time for the episodes weekly will be 12:30 PM IST.

Cast of Gen V Season 2

The characters returning from season 1 in more prominent roles will be Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor & Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas. The character Andre Anderson, played by Chance Perdomo, is not deprecated or recast. The production decided not to replace him after the actor's tragic passing, and they’ve reshaped the storyline to account for his absence.

Gen V Season 2 plot

Gen V Season 2 continues as a spin-off of The Boys. The new storyline introduces a fresh dean at Godolkin University. The role is played by Hamish Linklater. His character promotes the superiority of Supes over humans. The dean’s methods focus on training Supes as soldiers. This sets up a conflict that will escalate into a larger war between Supes and humans.

The series explores how the characters navigate their struggles in a world where power dynamics have shifted dramatically. As they confront new challenges at Godolkin University, viewers can expect intense drama and thrilling plot twists throughout the season.

