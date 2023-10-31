Gen V's finale to serve up the cliffhanger to The Boys Season 4? Showrunner Michele Fazekas confirms

Since the release of Gen V, people have been anticipating if the events of the spin-off show will have any repercussions for The Boys' upcoming season. Well, wait no more, because Michele Fazekas, the showrunner has some exciting news for the fans. Any The Boys' Universe fan would be well aware that each cliffhanger in the show leads to a new plot twist, more often than not, and according to Fazekas things are about to get much more exciting.

Gen V's finale storyline to tie into The Boys season 4?

Gen V, the Amazon Original spin-off series of The Boys, will directly tie into The Boys Season 4 in its season finale, according to showrunner Michele Fazekas. She revealed, "It’s a cliffhanger on a lot of levels. It’s a cliffhanger to our second season. It’s a cliffhanger to The Boys' fourth season. There’s a sense of — I would like to see what happens next!" Michele explained who will be the real antagonist in Gen V's season finale, adding, "Vought is always the Big Bad, and you never want to forget that. And I think you will be reminded of that very well in the finale."

When enquired about possible cross-overs from the two shows, the writer refused to comment, saying she doesn't indulge herself in fan theories. But she promised, "I would just say this season is not going to end how you expect." The Boys' fans are always expecting the unexpected, and this time it's no different.

Gen V's The Boys connections so far

Gen V, which follows a group of superheroes in training at Godolkin University, has already made several references to The Boys in its 1st season. In Episode 7, Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), the former deputy director of the CIA and founder of The Boys, met with Dean Shetty (Cara Buono); Vice Presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was revealed to be Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) benefactor. Shetty's backstory included losing her family on Transoceanic Flight 37, the same flight Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) left to perish in Season 1 of the original series.

The angsty and diabolical spinoff to The Boys has already been greenlit for a second season. The season finale episode of Gen V will premiere this Friday November 3rd exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

