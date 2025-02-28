Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s Death Deemed ‘Suspicious’ Due to Lack of Gas Leak Proof: REPORT

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and vivid descriptions that could be triggering to some readers.

Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs were tragically found dead in their New Mexico home on Thursday, February 27. Although any “foul play” was previously ruled out, new reports suggest that the couple’s death was “suspicious.”

Earlier, Elizabeth Jean Hackman — one of the late actor’s daughters — told TMZ that the family suspects carbon monoxide leak to be a reason for her father and stepmother’s mysterious death. However, a new report from the outlet suggests something else.

A Santa Fe detective pursued a thorough investigation of the case after the “reporting party” (one of Hackman’s neighbors) alleged that the late couple’s front door was found unsecured and an opened pill bottle with pills scattered were found lying near Arakawa’s body.

The Superman actor’s body was found in a separate room of the house. The officer claimed in his affidavit obtained by TMZ that no “obvious signs” of gas leak were found upon investigation. The document also gave specific details of the site, revealing that Arakawa’s body was lying on its side in a bathroom with a space heater placed near it.

The couple is speculated to have been dead for at least a day before their bodies were discovered by the deputies. TMZ claimed that Arakawa’s body was on the verge of decomposition, with her face bloated and “mummification in her hands and feet.”

Hackman’s body was found “fully clothed” in a different room with his sunglasses lying near his body, indicating he may have fallen, as reported by the outlet. The local fire department and gas company further confirmed that there were no signs of carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.