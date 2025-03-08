Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Death: Sheriff Reveals About Actor's Wife's Final Movements

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were recently found dead in their New Mexico home. Following the discovery of their dead bodies, the officials have come up with some shocking reports.

As per Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who spoke during a presser on March 7, 2025, Betsy Arakawa had gone to a veterinarian’s office to pick up Zinna—one of the family’s three dogs who died along with the couple—on February 9. This seemingly explains why the dead canine was found in a crate.

While the bodies of the couple were discovered on February 26, reports suggest that the wife of Gene Hackman also had a conversation with her massage therapist before she headed to the farmer’s market. Betsy Aarakawa was in the market for approximately 45 minutes, per Page Six, the outlet that reported the word of Mendoza.

Advertisement

The study also revealed that the classical pianist had taken a stop at a CVS pharmacy. Her movements were captured via a surveillance camera of the pharmacy. She then even headed to a local pet food store, which was captured in another surveillance camera.

She then returned to her home and used a clicker to gain access to her property. Investigators also suggest that Arakawa had several unopened emails on her computer since February 11.

Moreover, Sheriff Adan Mendoza is still considering the case of the late couple as “an open investigation,” hoping to tie up the loose ends, as they are still waiting to learn the exact dates of the deaths of Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman.

Advertisement

Per New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell, Betsy Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare rodent-transmitted virus. The officials say they had found signs of rodent entry in the home.

Betsy Arakawa was 65 at the time of her death, while Gene Hackman was 95.