Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa Deaths: Learn About Caretaker's Frantic 911 Call After Discovering Bodies

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

After the news regarding the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa rolled in, many people were absolutely shocked as they expressed that on various social media platforms. Now, in the new update about the same matter, a frantic 911 call made by a maintenance worker has been released.

The audio of the call, which was obtained by TMZ, revealed how the caretaker, whose name was redacted, asked the authorities to be sent to the couple’s residence, which was situated in New Mexico.

The caller said on the 911 call that he discovered, “two or one deceased person[s] inside a house,” and requested help asking, “Please send somebody really quick.” When the operator paused to reach out to the paramedics, the employee started to seemingly cry while saying “Damn,” again and again.

According to the reports, it seemed that the caller did not have a connection to the pair as he was not able to reveal any more personal information about the individuals he had found.

On the call, the caretaker stated, “[It’s] a female and a male probably. I don’t know, sir. Just send somebody up here really quick.” According to the audio revealed by the outlet, the caller did not have any “idea” if they were “awake” or “breathing” as he wasn't “inside the house.”

The employee said on the 911 call that the house was “closed. It’s locked,” and he could not go inside, but he was able to witness that “she is lying down on the floor from the window.” The employee reportedly shared about no awareness or alertness when it came to them and also mentioned not seeing any signs of movement.

He requested on call, “Just send somebody out here really quick!” the employee asked the authorities to meet him at the entrance.

For the unversed, Hackman was 95 and his wife, Arakawa was 63 at the time of their deaths.