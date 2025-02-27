Gene Hackman Death: From Lex Luthor to ‘Unforgiven,’ A Look Back at the Two-Time Oscar Winner’s Best Roles

Gene Hackman, the esteemed actor whose career spanned over four decades, has passed away at the age of 95. As reported by Reuters, he and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home, alongside their dog. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected, though the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Born on January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, Hackman left an indelible mark on cinema with his versatile performances. He first garnered significant attention with his role as Buck Barrow in 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This early success paved the way for a series of notable roles that showcased his range and depth as an actor.

In 1971, Hackman delivered a compelling performance as Detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle in 'The French Connection,' a role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. His portrayal of the relentless, hard-edged detective remains one of the most iconic in film history. He reprised this character in the sequel, 'French Connection II' (1975), further solidifying his status as a leading actor.

Hackman had a remarkable ability to bring complex characters to life. In films like The Conversation (1974), he played surveillance expert Harry Caul, a man haunted by his work, while in Night Moves (1975), he took on the role of private investigator Harry Moseby, navigating a morally murky world. Both performances showcased his knack for portraying internal struggles and ethical dilemmas.

In 1992, he won his second Academy Award, this time for Best Supporting Actor, for his portrayal of the ruthless Sheriff 'Little' Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven. He gave the character depth, making him both intimidating and undeniably human.

Hackman also had a gift for comedy. In The Birdcage (1996), he played conservative Senator Kevin Keeley, and in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), he embodied the eccentric and deeply flawed patriarch Royal Tenenbaum, a role that earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

His portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and its sequels added another layer to his career. He brought a mix of intelligence, menace, and wit to the role, making the iconic villain unforgettable. After a long and successful career, Hackman retired from acting following Welcome to Mooseport (2004). He then turned his attention to writing, co-authoring several novels that delved into historical and adventure themes.

With this, Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of a legend.