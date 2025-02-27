Gene Hackman Death: Who Are the Actor’s 3 Surviving Children? Find Out All About Them Following His Tragic Demise

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead on February 27, is survived by three adult children. The Bonnie and Clyde actor was the father of three children — son Christopher, daughter Elizabeth, and daughter Leslie — whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Faye Maltese.

The couple split in 1956, and five years later, Hackman tied the knot with his now-wife, Betsy Arakawa, who was also found dead alongside the actor and their pet dog. According to a statement released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is suspected in connection with their deaths.

Take a look at all of Hackman’s children:

Christopher Allen Hackman

The Superman actor's first child was his son, Christopher, whom he welcomed in 1960. Over the years, Hackman made rare comments about his son. In a 1984 interview, the actor gushed about the bond they shared, revealing that they “still hug[ged] to this day.”

However, in 2011, Hackman told GQ that he had lost touch with his son, suggesting that it was due to his frequent absences while filming on location during Christopher’s crucial years.

Elizabeth Jean Hackman

In 1962, the actor and his first wife welcomed their second child, a daughter, Elizabeth. She accompanied her father to various red carpet events, including the Superman screening in 1978 and The Chamber premiere in 1996.

Although Hackman’s children have maintained a private lifestyle, he once admitted that raising them in Hollywood was challenging. He told Irish Independent in 2000, “Living in California, they’ve had my success always hanging over their heads.”

Advertisement

Leslie Anne Hackman

Hackman and Maltese’s youngest child, Leslie, was born in 1966. She accompanied her father to the 1984 Golden Globes and attended the screenings of The Godfather Part III and Class Action in the 1990s to support him.