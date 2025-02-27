Gene Hackman Dies at 95: Industry Greats and Friends Mourn His Demise; From Francis Ford Copoola to George Takei

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were recently found dead at their home in Santa Fe. Following the death of one of the legendary actors, who also happens to be an Oscar winner, many Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to the late star.

Taking his emotions to Instagram, Francis Ford Coppola posted, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

For those who do not know, Ford Coppola had directed Hackman back in 1974 for the movie The Conversation.

Meanwhile, actor George Takei also expressed himself on social media, calling Hackman “one of the true giants.”

He also stated that the world has lost one of the true legends. Adding that Gene Hackman could play anyone on screen. Takei also stated, “He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.”

Edgar Wright who is widely known for many legendary outings called Gene Hackman “the greatest…” on X.

Other big names who remembered the legendary director were Viola Davis, Antonio Banderas, and Paul Feig.

While Davis stated that she admires the work of Hackman throughout his movies, naming a few of her favorite ones, Banderas expressed that the day happens to be the saddest in cinema’s history.

Meanwhile, Feig stated, “Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies,” adding that the late actor’s performance in The Conversation taught Feig more about actor and their skills.

For those who do not know, the thespian had won Oscars for the 1971 movie The French Connection, as well as Unforgiven which was released in 1992. Meanwhile, he was nominated for the Academy Awards for his roles in movies including 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, the 1970 entry I Never Sang for My Father as well as for the 1988 epic Missippi Burning.