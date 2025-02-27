Gene Hackman, His Wife Were Dead for At Least a Day While Their 2 Dogs Survived; Family Suspects Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their pet dogs were tragically found dead at their New Mexico home on Thursday, February 27. New revelations related to the case have surfaced, giving more insight into a mysterious incident.

According to TMZ, the couple and one of their dogs’ bodies were discovered after deputies entered their house for a wellness check after receiving a call from one of the neighbours. After acquiring a warrant, the deputies conducted a thorough search and determined that the bodies were at least a day old.

Although any foul play was ruled out, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case to determine the exact reason behind their deaths. One of Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth, told TMZ that the family suspects the cause to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

One Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, told the outlet that the Bonnie and Clyde actor’s home was fairly modern and has no gas leak issues they know of.

Still, while the deputies conducted their thorough search, the fire department personnel made sure that there were no toxic fumes in the residence that could endanger the deputies.

The outlet also reported that Hackman and Arakawa’s other two dogs survived the possible gas leak incident. The couple had been living in the New Mexico estate since the Superman actor’s retirement in 2004. The Oscar winner and his wife lived fairly simple lives and relished leisure activities like painting to enjoy their retirement.

The couple who tied the knot in 1991 were last photographed at a local restaurant, grabbing dinner. Hackman, who was 95, looked frail and walked holding a cane. He is survived by his three children — Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie — whom he welcomed with his first wife, Faye Maltese.