Gene Hackman’s Daughter Speaks Out on His ‘Good’ Health Before Mysterious Death: ‘He Was in Very Good...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26. The legendary actor and Arakawa were discovered along with their deceased dog. Authorities were called for a welfare check after a neighbor hadn’t heard from Arakawa in weeks.

According to reports, Gene Hackman’s body was found near the kitchen, while Arakawa was in the bathroom with prescription pills scattered around her. A search warrant obtained by TMZ labeled their deaths as suspicious, though officials initially said there was no foul play.

Leslie Hackman, Gene’s youngest daughter, told the Daily Mail that her father was in “very good physical condition” despite his age. “He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So, he was in good health,” she said.

However, she admitted to Us Weekly that his memory was fading. “He recently had a birthday, and apparently his wife had to remind [him] three times it was his birthday,” she shared.

Leslie described her relationship with her father as close but stated she had not seen him in a couple of months as she lives in California. “Everything was normal, and everything was good,” she added.

Leslie mentioned that carbon monoxide poisoning could have been a possible cause of death, though no gas leaks were detected. She said she hopes that if that were the case, her father didn’t suffer and passed peacefully, which was her main concern.

Police have not confirmed an official cause of death yet, but reports indicate that the couple had been dead for at least a day before being found. The case remains under investigation.

Leslie and her sister, Elizabeth confirmed their father’s death in a statement to Page Six. Gene Hackman had three children, Leslie, Elizabeth, and Christopher, with his first wife, Faye Maltese, whom he was married to from 1956 to 1986. He later married Arakawa in 1991.