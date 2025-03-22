Gene Hackman’s Death: Actor's Daughter Requests Sheriff to Have Family Dog Cremated and Buried With Betsy Arakawa

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have stunned all of Hollywood, also having severe impacts globally. Following this tragic ending, the daughter of the late actor, Elizabeth Hackman, had certain demands, which she asked the officer present on the scene.

As per a report, Elizabeth Hackman asked the police officers to have the late dog, Zinna, cremated and buried with her stepmother, Betsy Arakawa. The report comes following the release of footage from an officer's bodycam.

As seen in the clip released on Friday, which was taken on February 27, 2025, and was obtained by TMZ, the officer had a conversation with Gene Hackman’s daughter just one day after the bodies of the celebrity couple were discovered in a horrifying state, in their home.

In this clip, one could hear the 63-year-old daughter of Gene Hackman having a heartbreaking time and asking the police to save the dog’s collar for her, in case Zinna, the family dog, was wearing one.

In another piece of footage that was taken on February 26, 2025—the day the bodies were found—the police officers are seen having a stressful and emotional conversation with one of the groundskeepers of the couple.

He was seen in tears, while the groundskeeper described his relationship with the couple.

“They treat me really well. She was a sweetheart and to see them like that...” the groundskeeper is heard stating while talking to the authorities. Soon he was even seen leaving the scene while getting choked up.

For those unaware, the couple’s dog Zinna was one of the three canines that they had.

Zinna’s body was found in a crate in the bathroom closet near Betsy Arakawa’s body. The other two dogs survived, while Zinna was found in a mummified state.

As per autopsy reports, the dog had died of starvation and dehydration.