Gene Hackman’s Death: Everything We Know About Actor and His Wife Beth Arakawa's Suspicious Demise; Mummification, Pills, More

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Authorities are investigating the case, but no cause of death has been confirmed. Here’s what we know so far.

Police found the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa on February 26 at their home on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park, Santa Fe as per BBC. A maintenance worker, who had not seen or heard from the couple in two weeks, discovered the bodies and called emergency services.

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the couple appeared to have been dead for quite a while. Hackman was found in a side room near the kitchen, while Arakawa was discovered in a bathroom. A German Shepherd dog belonging to the couple was also found dead inside a bathroom closet near Arakawa.

Authorities have not determined the cause of death. No signs of injury were found, but the deaths were deemed suspicious enough to investigate. A detective noted that Arakawa’s body showed decomposition and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman’s body had similar signs.

A prescription bottle and scattered pills were found near Arakawa’s body. A portable heater was also lying close to her head, raising questions about whether it fell when she collapsed.

However, no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning or gas leaks were detected by the fire department or utility company. Toxicology tests have been ordered to rule out poisoning.

Advertisement

Sheriff Mendoza confirmed that investigators are looking into every possible explanation. The maintenance worker who found the bodies said the front door was open, but there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle. “There was no indication of anything missing from the home or disturbed,” Mendoza said.

Two other dogs were found alive, one inside the house and another outside. The maintenance workers said they rarely saw Hackman and Arakawa in person, as they mainly communicated with Arakawa via phone and text.