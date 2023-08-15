General Hospital 15th August 2023 spoilers: Why is Portia upset?

With over fifteen thousand episodes, General Hospital is one of the longest-running American soap operas. This performance debuted in April 1963 and is also a Guinness World Record holder. General Hospital was originally situated in a hospital in an unknown fictional city that was eventually renamed Port Charles. Dex has been following Betty to keep a tight check on her, according to today's episode. Dex will have to rush out as he follows her to a spot. Let's dig further into General Hospital spoilers and highlights.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights:

General Hospital spoilers for August 15, 2023, feature anxious wives, future parents, panicked mothers, and much more. You won't want to miss a single moment of this new heartbreaking episode.

Portia is still distraught by Curtis' illness, but she is determined not to let him exclude her from his life. To that end, she pays a visit to Curtis at his new recovery center and attempts to have an effective conversation with him.

Curtis is at a loss for words as Portia lays all her cards on the table. She wants to start over and be there for him, and she refuses to let her marriage fall apart so quickly. When the problems began, Portia and Curtis hadn't even gotten past the wedding reception, but Portia hadn't waited this long for nothing.

TJ and Molly are both completely committed to using a surrogate to conceive a child. The only thing left to do is find a surrogate. When they meet with a prospective candidate, they are clearly not wasting any time. Ava is still concerned about how Avery's Nanny Betty scenario will play out.

It's difficult for her to believe that Sonny (Maurice Benard) has everything under control. She seeks reassurance, but will anything anyone says make her feel better while her child could be in danger?

Finally, Dex (Evan Hofer) is forced to scurry. He has been following Betty around at Sonny's request, although he is not always discrete. Is he scrambling because he has been apprehended?

This leaves fans with many unanswered questions: Will she be everything they want her to be? Will they also utilize her as an egg donor, or will they eventually decide to ask Kristina so the baby can be a part of both Molly and TJ?

