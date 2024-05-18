In the glittering world of soap operas, few pairings have reached the iconic status of Luke and Laura Spencer on "General Hospital." Their thrilling adventures and romance set the standard for super couples in daytime television. Over the decades, fans have been captivated by other legendary duos like Frisco and Felicia Jones, and Anna Devane and Duke Lavery. Newcomers Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson aspire to join these ranks, though they've got a long journey ahead.

However, not every couple on "General Hospital" hits the mark. While some duos become fan favourites, others fizzle out, leaving viewers shaking their heads. Here are five "General Hospital" couples that everyone loves to hate, starting with the mismatched Patrick Drake and Sam McCall.

Patrick Drake and Sam McCall

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) can be a compelling character, especially when she's caught up in a thrilling mystery. However, her relationship with Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) fell flat. Patrick, who was once a dynamic character, lost his edge after renouncing his playboy ways for Dr. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough). When Robin was presumed dead, Patrick found solace in Sam, but their chemistry was dull. Fans fondly remember Sam's electrifying romance with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), which made her relationship with Patrick pale in comparison. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

By the time Patrick and Sam got engaged in 2015, their relationship had been through so much drama that they lost their spark. With both characters still hung up on their former partners, Robin and Jason, it was clear their pairing was doomed from the start. While some fans were excited about their brief romantic connection, it was evident they were never meant to be.

Advertisement

Peter August and Maxie Jones

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) has always been a vibrant force in "General Hospital," and her romance with detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) was beloved by fans. However, after Nathan's tragic death, Maxie's rebound relationship with Peter August (Wes Ramsey) was a disaster. Peter, secretly the son of supervillain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), had a dark past, leading to a relationship built on lies.

As Maxie's feelings for Peter grew, she became pregnant with his child, unaware of his true nature. When Peter's crimes came to light, their relationship crumbled. This pairing is one of the most disliked in the show's history. Peter's eventual demise at the hands of Maxie's mother, Felicia, was a fitting end to this romance.

Carly Corinthos and Franco Baldwin

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) getting involved with reformed serial killer Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) was a storyline that left fans shocked. Franco, originally portrayed by James Franco, had a dark history that included terrorizing Carly's loved ones. Despite his attempts at redemption, Franco's past crimes made his relationship with Carly hard to swallow.

Their pairing felt forced, lacking the chemistry, they looked fake. Franco's mother, Heather Webber (Robin Mattson), even tried to kill Carly. Ultimately, Carly's inevitable return to her ex, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), made her time with Franco forgetful

Sonny Corinthos and Emily Quartermaine

The unlikely romance between mob boss Sonny Corinthos and the sweet Emily Quartermaine (Natalia Livingston) was one of the most jarring pairings on "General Hospital." Despite their vastly different worlds, Emily's connection to Sonny through her brother, Jason Morgan, brought them together. Following a traumatic event and a health crisis, they fell in love, but their relationship was full of challenges.

The significant age gap and Sonny's dangerous lifestyle made their romance difficult to watch. Emily saw the good in Sonny, but his darker side obviously resurfaced. When Sonny's bipolar disorder was revealed, it seemed the only purpose of their relationship was to explore this storyline. Their breakup was a relief to many viewers who never felt they belonged together.

Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait

If there's a cure for insomnia, it's the romance of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). Initially brought together by their mutual desire to protect baby Wiley from Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier), their relationship quickly became boring. While their previous relationships had some sparks, Michael and Willow together were painfully dull.

Advertisement

Their storyline dragged on with endless melodrama, including Willow's secret leukaemia diagnosis and Michael's ongoing feud with his father, Sonny. Despite their good intentions, the couple lacked the chemistry and excitement needed to keep viewers engaged. In the vibrant world of "General Hospital," these five couples stand out for all the wrong reasons.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Face Off Against John Again?