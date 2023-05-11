General Hospital actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70: Here are 5 things to know about her

Jacklyn Zeman, the actress who was well known for playing the role of nurse Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70.

General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini was the first one to announce her death. He tweeted, ‘On behalf of our @General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman’. Here are five things to know about the actress.

5 things to know about Jacklyn Zeman

1. Jacklyn Zeman’s early days

Zeman was born in New Jersey and had studied ballet in her childhood. At the age of 15, the actress accepted a scholarship to study dance at New York University. However, ultimately she decided to act.

2. Jacklyn Zeman’s work

Jacklyn Zenman’s first gig was on The Edge of Night before she bagged a regular role as Lana McClain in One Life to Live. Later, the actor was cast as Barbara Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital.

Zenman also worked in the comedy movie National Lampoon’s Class Reunion and had a cameo in Young Doctors in Love.

3. Zeman’s personal life

Jacklyn Zenman was married three times. Her first marriage was to a popular DJ Murray Kaufman which lasted for about two years. Her second marriage was to Steve Gribbin which lasted for about a year. Jacklyn then married Glenn Gorden and shared two daughters – Cassidy Gorden and Lacey Gorden before divorcing in 2007.

4. Jacklyn’s death

The cause of Jacklyn’s death remains unknown as she passed away on May 10, 2023. She is survived by two daughters.

5. Tributes

General Hospital and ABC Entertainment also released a statement. It read, ‘Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit’.

