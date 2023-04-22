General Hospital actress Sofia Mattson to welcome the second child with husband Thomas Payton; See POST

Sofia Mattson, the popular actress who is best known for her performance in the television series General Hospital, is set to welcome her second child. The actress, who is playing the role of Sasha Gilmore in the popular show, confirmed that she is expecting her second child with her husband Thomas Payton, recently. The to-be-mom took to her official Instagram handle and made a special post, confirming the reports on her pregnancy that were doing rounds from the last few weeks.

Sofia Mattson confirms second pregnancy with an Instagram post

The General Hospital star shared a lovely picture of herself, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink and white floral dress. Sofia Mattson, who confirmed the pregnancy reports, also revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, this May. "Many of you guessed it already… Baby girl due in May," reads the actress's Instagram post.

Check out Sofia Mattson's Instagram post, below: