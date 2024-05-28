General Hospital Alum Johnny Wactor’s Godmother Set Up GoFundMe To Support Actor’s Family After He Was Killed In Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Hollywood star Johnny Wactor was killed on Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles. While his family and friends are grieving, his godmother, Michaelle Kinard, set up GoFundMe to raise funds for the family. The actor's friends, fans, and well-wishers have raised $35,000 of the $100,000 target that has been set.

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, promoted the crowdfunding on her Instagram, which was issued by Kinard and a few friends of Johnny.

What did Johnny Wactor’s godmother say about the actor’s killing?

In her statement, Michaelle Kinard revealed, “With God‘s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy.” The family has claimed that if any excess donations are added to the funding portal, the money will go to the charities that Wactor’s mother chose in memory of the actor’s death.

According to the GoFundMe page, the bio reads, “I want to raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant, to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business for which they have been sentenced.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Michaelle Kinard shared that after the unfortunate incident, she is “utterly heartbroken,” and along with her, the family too demands justice.

ALSO READ: 'My Heart Is So Utterly Broken': General Hospital Cast Pays Tribute To Johnny Wactor After His Tragic Death

Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles

Johnny Wactor was shot dead on Saturday when he was returning from his bartender shift with a female co-worker. While walking down the street, Wactor noticed that three men were trying to steal a converter from his car. When he tried to stop them, one of the men pulled the trigger, killing Johnny.

The actor’s brother described the incident, where he revealed to Daily Mail, “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’” Grant Wactor added, “And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Tributes are pouring in for the General Hospital alum. Johnny Wactor portrayed the character of Brando Corbin in the ABC show from 2020 to 2022.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Gets Fatally Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In Los Angeles