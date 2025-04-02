General Hospital April 1 Episode Recap: Port Charles Residents Celebrate the Anniversary of the Institution
In the new episode of General Hospital, the characters get together to celebrate the anniversary of the institution. On the other hand, Curtis looks to solve the mystery.
The new episode of General Hospital is set for the audience to witness some celebrations. The cast members will get together to celebrate the anniversary of the hospital and the inauguration of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center.
At the opening of the new facility, the emotions run high as Genie Francis gives an emotional and heart-wrenching speech in memory of the iconic character she played on screen.
On the other hand, Curtis approached Laura about the details of the mystery heart donor. However, Laura already is aware of the person who made the donation at the cardiac center.
Meanwhile, Sidwell too marks his presence at the inauguration, but, much to the audience’s expectations, he only fueled the speculations of being the mystery donor.
As for Carly, she will meet Sonny in the hallway amidst the celebrations. As the duo gets into the conversation, Carly gets emotional remembering her late mother, who gave it all to build the hospital. Sonny calms the latter down and tries to regain her belief.
Furthermore, in the episode, Anna will share some lighthearted moments with the residents by opening up about the legacy that the hospital holds and wish each of them the best for the future.
